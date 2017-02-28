The Immanuel Quickley Blog: Title dreams, summer ball coming, 'Don't Breathe' and more

John Carroll’s (Bel Air, Md.) Immanuel Quickley is the No. 1 point guard in the ESPN 60 and No. 11 overall recruit. Quickley averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season and drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to help the Patriots win the Baltimore Catholic League championship. Quickley also helped USA’s U17 team win gold in Spain this past summer. That kind of clout has Quickley’s top eight at: Duke, Maryland, Kentucky, Kansas, Washington, Virginia, Miami and Providence. Now Quickley has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, this is my second entry so check it out!

Right now we’re playing for the Catholic League title; we play St. Francis on Thursday and I’m feeling pretty good going into it. We matchup well with them, but, the only thing is that, we’ve lost a few players due to injury.

I’ve been playing well; I had 34 points and nine assists in our last loss, but our team just isn’t 100 percent.

The good news is that my ankle is back to 100 percent. I get taped before every game now and that’s helping out a lot.

Of course summer ball is right around the corner. I’m playing with BBC on the adidas circuit and we’re looking like we’re gonna have a strong team. Our coach is gonna have us playing fast and spreading the court and things like that. That’s the way I love to play.

My recruitment is going cool.

Washington, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, Kansas and Miami are the schools that are reaching out the most right now. I went to the Maryland-Ohio State game a week or so ago and that was a great crowd.

After basketball season I’ll get out to more games; right now I’m just focusing on finishing strong with my team.

I watch all of the games of the teams that are recruiting me on TV. I just love watching basketball, so even if I miss it I’ll go back and watch it later.

I prefer to play in a fast, uptempo system.

I can play in either, but I prefer to play fast because I think it just gives you so many more options and it gives you the chance to play off of your instincts.

I don’t really know when I’ll try and have a decision out of the way, but I think I’ll probably decide before basketball season starts my senior year. That’s what I’m shooting for.

OK, so on the school side things have been good.

I had a 3.7 GPA last grading period.

I’m loving my Ceramics class. It’s just cool to build things like cups and boxes and things like that.

Oh before I go I wanted to tell you guys to check out that movie Don’t Breathe! I just saw it and thought it was really good so check it out and let me know what you think.

OK world, that’s entry No. 2 in the books. I’ll be back soon with No. 3 so check back in with me.

That’s a wrap.

