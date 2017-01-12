The Immanuel Quickley Blog: Well wishes for Coach K, getting back to 100 percent, Prison Break and more

John Carroll’s (Bel Air, Md.) Immanuel Quickley is the No. 1 point guard in the ESPN 60 and No. 11 overall recruit. Quickley averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season and drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to help the Patriots win the Baltimore Catholic League championship. Quickley also helped USA’s U17 team win gold in Spain this past summer. That kind of clout has Quickley’s top eight at: Duke, Maryland, Kentucky, Kansas, Washington, Virginia, Miami and Providence. Now Quickley has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up world this is Immanuel Quickley and this is my blog for USA Today; just wanted to give you an inside scoop of my life.

The season is going good so far; we had a lot of key transfers this year and Coach Zito is new this year. He’s been great for us.

I definitely think that we can improve on our defense, but our offense has been really good. We can score on anybody.

I just want us to come together more each game so that we can win this championship.

I missed 11 games to start the season with a bad ankle sprain but I’m getting back to 100 percent. I’m not there yet, I’m at about 90 percent right now. I definitely feel like it’s getting back there though; I just need time.

I feel good during the game, but it’s after that it feels sore. I just ice it for a while and it feels better though.

It’s been crazier this year as the top ranked point guard because guys are coming at me so much harder, just fouling me harder and trash-talking and things like that.

I love it though, I think it makes me play better.

Congrats to 2018 @IQ_GodSon who was honored prior to tonight game on joining the 1000 POINTS club#TeamBBC | #Lafamilia#EmbraceTheGrind pic.twitter.com/N8xdg1mUV6 — The Team BBC 🏀 (@TheTeamBBC) January 7, 2017

My recruitment is going pretty good. I cut my list to eight before the high school started. It’s Duke, Kentucky, Miami, Kansas, Providence, Maryland, Virginia and Washington.

I don’t have any plans to take visits right now; I think I’ll get out to some schools after my season is over.

I wouldn’t say anyone is standing out with keeping in touch more than the other school, they all keep in touch with me pretty regularly.

The best part for me is to build the relationships with the coaches because you get to know them as people.

Like when I was on my unofficial to Washington a while back, Coach (Raphael) Chillious was wearing some tight zebra pants that were purple and black to the football game. I couldn’t do anything but laugh, but I did tell him he’s gotta take those off! Haha!

It’s just cool to me because I started from the bottom; I wasn’t always highly touted so I’m just enjoying the whole process.

I still show my friends texts from Coach K and Coach Call and all of the coaches and my friends get all excited! They think I’m famous, but it’s not that serious! Haha!

I also want to wish Coach K a speedy recovery after his surgery. Definitely looking forward to him getting back on the sidelines, but while he’s gone Duke will be in great hands with Coach Capel. He’s a great coach.

I know they’ll be releasing the names of the players that made the McDonald’s All American Game soon and I’ll definitely be watching closely to see who all got in. That’s a goal of mine next year. I always watch things like that so I’m hoping all of my friends on the different circuits made it.

School is going pretty good this year for me.

I’ve got a 3.6 GPA, I want a 4.0, I got it a couple of times last year, but I started slow this year. I’m trying though.

I’d say my favorite subject is Math because it comes the easiest to me. I think my least favorite is English, which is weird because my mom is an English teacher!

OK, I’ve gotta tell you guys to check out the series Prison Break. I’m watching it on Netflix right now and it’s definitely my favorite show.

Thanks again world for reading my first blog and make sure to come back soon to check out my next one.

