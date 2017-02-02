The internet is losing its mind over Illinois State recruit Kobe Buffalomeat

Yes, his name really is Kobe Buffalomeat.

At least that’s what his Twitter profile says.

Illinois State University football signee Kobe Buffalomeat inadvertently caused thousands of Twitter users and football fans to lose their minds Wednesday, the first day high school seniors are allowed to sign their national letters of intent to play for NCAA Division I college teams.

Buffalomeat put Illinois State and the Missouri Valley Conference on the map in the wake of his pledging four years of eligibility to the Redbirds.

The Twitter firestorm started innocently enough, with Illinois State tweeting out its national letter of intent reception from the 6-foot-7, 285-pound lineman from Lawrence, Kansas.

Lawrence, Kansas 6'7" OL Kobe Buffalomeat (@buffalomeat10) joins a stacked class up front for the 'Birds… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Illinois State FB (@RedbirdFB) February 01, 2017

ESPNU quickly shared the story emanating from Lawrence.

Buffalomeat himself then flashed his sense of humor when college sports fans caught wind of his name and reached out to Key and Peele, whose show on Comedy Central features a semi-recurring sketch about the East/West Bowl. The sketch revolving around a fictitious all-star game pans college and professional athletes whose names are difficult to pronounce or are just odd in general.

ESPN’s college football specific account declared Buffalomeat and the Illinois State Redbirds the immediate National Signing Day victors.

We know it's early, but the competition for best name of #NSD17 is officially over. 😂 (via @RedbirdFB) https://t.co/QL8ZJZ9Osf —

ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) February 01, 2017

Buffalomeat showed his sense of humor again by retweeting the official account of DiGiorno frozen pizza’s take.

@RedbirdFB @buffalomeat10 Any word on Ron Pizzadough starting this year? —

DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) February 01, 2017

Not wanting to be left out of the frozen grub game, Hot Pockets responded to DiGiorno:

@DiGiornoPizza @RedbirdFB @buffalomeat10 Ron Pizzadough? Never heard of him. Everyone is focusing on where Herbie H… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) February 01, 2017

As did Arby’s:

Jack Links jerky couldn’t miss the chance to take part in Buffalomeat-mania.

@stoutmove, we love a protein-packed name packed with protein. —

Jack Link's Jerky (@JackLinks) February 01, 2017

The humor came full circle when comedian Jordan Peele (half of Key and Peele and inventor of names for football players) responded by surrendering to the future Illinois State lineman, which Buffalomeat himself retweeted.

Whatever happens to Buffalomeat on the football field, his first days on campus in Normal should be, well, anything but normal. Judging by Twitter’s reaction to his signing, Buffalomeat is already a favorite amongst Redbirds fans.

Rance Burger covers high school sports for the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Missouri, home to Illinois State’s fellow Missouri Valley Conference member Missouri State. Like Kobe Buffalomeat, he has spent his entire life with a meat-related last name rich in protein.