The Jahvon Quinerly Blog: The Arizona visit, Italy trip, UA Finals and more

Jahvon Quinerly is a five-star point guard who is ranked No. 15 overall in the ESPN 100 and is one of the originators of the popular Jelly Fam Movement, which has taken all levels of basketball by storm. Quinerly, a rising senior who hails from Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.), has a top seven of Arizona, UCLA, Seton Hall, Stanford, Villanova, Virginia and Kansas. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world, this is Jahvon Quinerly aka Jelly JQ and this is my first USA Today blog!

I just want to keep you guys posted on how the summer is treating me and everything that’s going on in my basketball life and my personal life as well.

I just got back from Arizona a couple of days ago for an official visit and that was a great experience.

I met the coaching staff when I got in and they all welcomed me to campus.

On Saturday we got to see the campus and the education center and everything like that. We had a lot of fun.

I didn’t get to play any pickup games with the team; we just shot around.

I spent a lot of time with Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier and all the other guys and they welcomed me there as if I was family. They were mad cool and gave me the real about how it is there and what Coach Sean Miller wants to accomplish.

They all love it there and I can see why.

Of course we ate really well on the visit, but the best thing we had was Baja Café, they probably had the best pancakes I’ve ever had. I had a snickerdoodle with cinnamon sugar and frosting on the pancake.

Oh man that was sooooo good!

They took us to where to players eat lunch every day and there’s so much to choose from. They have seven different types of fish, strip steak, filet mignon, everything that you can imagine.

Coach Miller and his staff gave me a great view of the system there and a great presentation.

It was a great visit.

I haven’t set up any other visits just yet; I’m still working on that.

A couple of weeks back I went to Italy for the adidas Eurocamp. That was my first time being out of the country and it was a great experience. I’m actually half Italian and half black so it was especially fun for me.

The food was great, the atmosphere was great; the minute I got off of the plane the whole vibe was just different in a good way. I got to see Rome, Venice and we played in Treviso. I liked Venice the best; just seeing the cities under water and seeing the Coliseum and things like that.

It was fun playing against European pros because these are guys that will be entering the Draft next year. It let me see where my game was at and showed me what I needed to work on more.

I feel like the biggest thing is working on being more of a vocal leader so I’m gonna focus on that going forward.

Right now I’m at the adidas Nations practice and after I leave here it’s the UA Finals.

I’ve won the UA Finals the last two years with the 16U team, now I want to go for a three-peat with the 17U team this year.

When I’m not playing in tournaments or traveling or working on my game with God Shammgod or Andre Barrett I just hang out with my friends and playing NBA 2K.

I don’t want to be cliché like all of the other bloggers and say that I’m the King of 2K, but all I’m gonna say is that I’ve got bodies in 2k! Haha!

I was undefeated on my visit to Arizona. DeAndre Ayton got it, Emmanuel Akot got it!

Trevon Duval knows what it is too.

They all know.

On the music side, I listen to a lot of Travis Scott and I was a Playboi Carti fan way before his new album came out. I like a lot of ASAP Mob, Joey Badass and guys like that.

OK, everybody that’s it for the first blog I appreciate you reading and I’ll be back soon to give you guys another one.

