The Kevin Knox Blog: McDonald's All American, 21 Savage, Duke and UNC visits

Kevin Knox is an elite wing with “wow” factor athleticism, a reliable jump shot and a motor that won’t quit; evident in why he’s ranked No. 7 overall in the ESPN 60. Knox claimed a gold medal last summer at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship and pumped in 30 points and 11 rebounds a game at Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.) this season. That kind of production has college basketball heavyweights like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Florida State all in hot pursuit. Now Knox has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, I’m back with another blog. I know I’ve been gone for a while, but I’m back to it now!

Well, I’m happy to be a McDonald’s All American!

It’s something I always wanted to be growing up. I always watched the game and always remembered seeing all of the posts from different players on social media announcing that they were in the game. Just to know that you’re gonna be in that game on national TV playing with and against some of your friends is exciting!

It’s a great accomplishment for me and my family and I’m gonna go out and play my hardest.

With my high school team, I feel like we’re playing really good right now. At the beginning of the season we were a little shaky, but we’re starting to click even more now and we’re learning from mistakes and getting better.

We’ve got two big games coming up this week against Montverde and then we also play West Oaks.

Both games will be tough and a great test for us.

We lost to DeAndre Ayton’s team last month. They had a great strategy against me and I took it as a learning experience. I’ve been working on my game ever since that loss and I feel like I’ve gotten everything back on track. That game was at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina so while I was there I got to go and check out North Carolina and Duke.

Of course I’ve been there before, but my teammates hadn’t been so it was fun to be able to experience those schools with them.

We got to practice on the floors and everybody was having a good time with that. When we were at North Carolina a couple of my teammates we reenacting the famous Austin Rivers buzzer beater.

Haha!

None of them made the shot, but we were just out there having fun.

That was just a great bonding time for us as a team.

I know it’s coming close to decision time for me. It’s hard to believe that I’ll be graduating from high school in a few months, but it’s time for me to start looking closer at my four schools.

Right now I’m looking at the smaller things because all four schools offer great things.

I’m looking at things like playing style, player comparison; who do coaches say I play like and where they’d put me in the system. Things like that.

I’ve already taken two officials to Duke and Florida State. I take an official to Kentucky Jan. 28-30 and North Carolina is Feb. 4-6. I’m looking forward to both of those visits!

On the school side things are going well. I finished last semester with a 3.4 GPA, but I’m shooting to go higher in my last semester!

Of course I have to give you guys a NBA 2K update, me and Dwayne Bacon played while I was on my official to FSU and we both won one game. He’s pretty good.

On the music side, I think 21 Savage is the best rapper out right now. That’s just my opinion!

I like Kodak’s new song Tunnel Vision, but he needs to go ahead and drop the album and stop messing with people.

I definitely want to see that new movie Split about the guy with all of the different personalities! That looks good!

Oh and everyone’s talking about the Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy boxing match that’s supposed to be happening.

I’ve got Chris Brown winning this one because he’s got a lot of people working with him. Plus, I don’t think Soulja Boy really does anything he says he does.

OK world, thanks for reading my blog; it was a good one.

I want you to check back soon for the next one.

Don’t forget to follow Kevin Knox:

Twitter: @kevin_knox23

Instagram: kknox_23