The Kevin Knox Blog: Watching UNC vs. Duke, decision looming, Kodak Black and more

What’s up guys, we’re back with another edition of Hard Knox Life so let’s get it!

Well, my team fell a little short in the state championship game. We played great in the semifinals but we just couldn’t get anything going in the finals.

It was frustrating.

I’d say for about an hour after the game I was just thinking about everything that happened and what I could’ve done different, but I had a trip to North Carolina for their game against Duke and once I got there I focused on moving on and enjoying the game and the experience.

It was crazy because as we were walking up to the game to get our tickets a lot of people were recognizing me and wanting pictures and telling me that North Carolina was the place for me.

That was pretty cool; then at the game my seat was right next to Jalek Felton so we had a good time just sitting there talking about the game and everything.

Of course he was in my ear the whole time about coming to North Carolina with him and he was making some good points saying with Justin Jackson probably going to the league I could come in and have a big season.

I sat with Zion Williamson too and we were just having a good time talking about how crazy the game was!

I have been to a couple of games before, but never this crazy!

It was so loud in there and it was a really good game. Two great teams battling and the students were jumping up and down all night.

I wish I could’ve seen the celebration that night, but I went to visit my grandpa.

The next day I went over to Duke to meet with Coach K.

We talked a lot about how much I resembled Jayson Tatum and how I could have the same type of impact. We watched a lot of film of things that he does and how I could do the same things. Coach K said I’d be able to come in right away and have a lot of freedom like Tatum.

He said I could come in with Gary Trent and Wendell Carter and have a big season.

Those are my guys and they’re great players so of course that was attractive to hear.

As of right now, I’m thinking I could have a decision by mid-April, around the time of the Jordan Brand Classic.

It’s really crazy to think that it’s about that time to make a decision for college. I can’t believe my senior year has gone by so fast.

Well, on the school side I’m doing really well.

I’ve got a 3.7 GPA and the third quarter ends this Friday. We’re about to start the fourth quarter and we’re about to go on our senior trip to Universal Studios and just chill out! It should be fun.

OK who has seen the movie Get Out?

I definitely want to see that because people are saying that it’s the best movie this year so I have to see that one.

Musically, I’m still listening to Kodak Black. He finally dropped Tunnel Vision. It came out a while ago, but I still listen to it now. I think that’s the best song he’s ever had.

Drake is supposed to be dropping his new album More Life, but he’s kinda playing with the fans a little bit so who knows when it’ll actually come out.

I’ll be checking for it though.

Alright people, it’s been another good blog; appreciate you guys checking it out and I’ll be back soon with the next one.

