The last single-class Indiana basketball tournament

New Albany's Eric Cook (50) goes up between Pike Central's Jared Thomas, foreground, and Craig Weisman, behind Cook, for a tip in during a semifinal game IHSAA Semistate in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, March 15, 1997. Watching at left is New Albany's Chadwick Hunter. New Albany won 70-53 and will face Bloomington North for the championship.
Reggie Wheeler's hustle and Rickie Wright Jr.'s passing helped New Albany avenge an 80-79 regular-season loss to Jennings County in the semifinal of the Seymour Regional.- -New Albany's Reginald Wheeler lunges for the ball as Jenning County's Jason Daeger looks on. 3/8/97 photo by Jonathan Roberts Seymour Regional
