The latest recruiting news and notes from around the ACC

Visit of the Week

Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend standout TyJuan Garbutt is taking an official visit to Pittsburgh this weekend. The East’s No. 3 defensive end has been a heavy Virginia Tech lean for months and this will be the Panthers’ last chance to make up ground. If the visit goes well and Panthers land Garbutt, it would be one of the biggest surprises in the country.

Prospect of the Week

Lakeland (Fla.) Senior’s A.J. Davis, the No. 20 running back in the 2017 class, will see his recruitment escalate in significance this weekend as he makes an official visit to North Carolina. He already tripped to Pittsburgh, and an official visit to Louisville is on the docket for Jan. 20. Davis had an outstanding time at Pittsburgh, but the visits the next two weeks will define his path. North Carolina and Louisville are doing well with Davis, and the visits to those schools should determine his choice.

Prospect on the Rise

It was a nice week week for class of 2018 athlete Marquez Ezzard of Stockbridge (Ga.) High. He added a Georgia offer late last week, and picked up one from Miami this week. His offer list already is impressive as the ACC took notice. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and North Carolina all offered, as did Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Underclassman of the Week

Duke, North Carolina and Virginia Tech are standing out for Havelock (N.C.) 2018 offensive tackle Avery Jones. The 20th-ranked junior offensive tackle’s next visit will be to Virginia Tech on Jan. 15. He will also likely take trips to Duke and North Carolina in the near future. Jones does not have a timetable for a decision.

Commitment Watch

Beau Corrales, the No. 27 receiver in the Midlands, will be on an official visit to North Carolina, he is worth keeping an eye on. The Georgetown (Texas) High standout, who will give one program a big target with his 6-foot-4, 203-pound frame, is also looking hard at Utah and Indiana. However, the trip to Chapel Hill could prove decisive as his recruitment nears its end as he does not look to be a signing day commitment.