The latest recruiting news and notes from around the Big 12

Prospect of the Week – CeeDee Lamb

Lamb has always been in the Scout Top 300, but he is now in the Top 100 powered behind a strong senior season. He caught 98 passes for 2,032 yards and 33 touchdowns on 20.7 yards per reception. He also ran four times for 35 yards Lamb’s 33 touchdown catches are the second-most in a single season in Texas high school football history. An electric receiver who could make a day one impact. Committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Commitment of the Week – Xavier Newman

Newman made his commitment to Baylor Bears. It was actually his third commitment during the recruiting process after previously spending time on the commitment lists of Texas and Colorado. He played left tackle in high school, but will most likely end up at center in college. He played that position in the Under Armour All-America Game. He helped DeSoto to its first ever state championship as a senior in 2016 and earned First Team 7-6A All-District, First Team All-State and Scout.com All-Midlands honors along the way.

Prospect on the Rise – Max Cummins

The defensive end from Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints made a quick verbal commitment to Texas after receiving an offer from the ‘Horns on Tuesday. It was a busy week for Cummins as he popped up on a bunch of radars and teams got very serious about his game very quickly. he also added an offer from Baylor the day before he got the one he was truly looking for in UT. I have been covering recruiting long enough to know that you should never take this late risers like Cummins lightly and they should be evaluated in a fresh light. So while he is not rated it is too early to say that he is a reach. He did fare well this season against the No. 1 recruit in TXHSFB (Bellaire Episcopal OT Walker Little).

Visit of the Week – K’Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson will be making his second official visit and it will be to Texas. He is fresh off of his first official visit to LSU that he rated a 1000 on the 1-10 scale. He is a very important recruit for Tom Herman and his staff at UT. Chaisson moved up to a five-star prospect on Scout on Wednesday and is the No. 1 DE prospect in the Midlands region. He is a true edge-bender with the skill set to get after the quarterback on each and every snap. He has a tremendously quick get off and plays with maximum effort.

Commitment Watch – Kamren Curl

Curls is set to make his decision today at 4:00 pm CST in the field house at Muskogee (Okla.) High. He is picking between schools like Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and TCU. He was scheduled to take an official visit to Mississippi this weekend, but it looks like now he will be set on were he will play in college. He was one of the fastest rising prospects in the Midlands region after his highlight tape dropped and is now considered as one of the best defenders in the Midlands region.