Watch the trailer for 'The Machine,' UNINTERRUPTED's documentary about Long Beach Poly football

California football powerhouse Long Beach Poly has sent more than 65 players to the NFL. And now, from UNINTERRUPTED, comes a documentary about the program and lives of its players.

From UNINTERRUPTED:

The Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits football program has produced over 65 NFL players, more than any other high school in the country.“The Machine” takes an inside look at what makes Long Beach Poly so effective at pumping out star college and pro athletes.This series is a real-life “Friday Night Lights” set against the urban backdrop of Long Beach, California. Take an inside look into the lives of the players, their families, friendships, trials and tribulations, as we follow the team through the ups and downs of a 10 game football season and beyond to find out what makes this football program, and the young athletes of Long Beach so special.

The Machine, which counts LeBron James as an executive producer, will premiere on Verizon Media’s go90 Wednesday with three free episodes.

You can watch the trailer for the series above.