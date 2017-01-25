The Marvin Bagley III Blog: Recruiting, shoe collection, musical aspirations and more

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III is the No. 1 player in the ESPN 60 for 2018, but could, arguably, hold the title as top player regardless of class. Last summer he led Phoenix Phamily in the prestigious Nike EYBL averaging 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. This season he’s made the Trailblazers one of the top teams in the country. That kind of production has everyone from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA, Duke and Kentucky, among many others, all giving chase. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a video blog.