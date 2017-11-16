The Mental Game: Appreciate your talent and stay confident

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

When athletes are intimidated by opponents, they tend to take themselves out of the game before it begins. They start with the negative mindset and the ‘I Can’t Win’ thinking.

Sports are about playing every game as hard and well as possible, regardless of the opponent. You want to appreciate your talents, skills, and praise yourself instead of your competitors.

I tell athletes to embrace a success-driven mindset when performing their sport. A success-driven mindset focuses on what you need to accomplish for a successful performance. This mindset also helps you have a present focus, as well as a trust in yourself and high confidence. Having a positive attitude and the mindset to succeed will bring you closer to your goals that you have set for yourself.

To perform confidently, you need to bring high confidence and trust in yourself to each competition. How do you do that? You become more proactive and take responsibility for your confidence. Think about what makes you feel confident: This may include great practices, past experiences, successful games, skills you have improved on, and support of good teammates and coaches.

Your focus and trust in your abilities will help keep you confident and in a strong mindset for your best performance.