The Mental Game: Helping athletes trust in themselves

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied a Cal State university and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Whether you’re an amateur or a professional, trust plays a huge factor in your game. When it is time to compete, you want your athletes to stop practicing their technique—all the training is complete. Competition is the time to put it to the test! They need to commit to simplifying their performance so they can perform functionally instead of perfectly. Help them put practice behind them and let it flow.

Concentrating on the present and remaining focused and on the task is very important to achieving peak performance in any sport. Focus on the important cues and what the coach is saying to you. When you focus on possible future outcomes and think too far ahead, it distracts you from what’s going on in the present play, shot, or routine. Thus, it is important that you focus on one play at a time, one round at a time, one shift at a time, and play this way for success.

Trying too hard to be perfect with your performance will not help; let it flow in competition. Athletes must simplify their performance. They need to use the nerves they feel as a positive and as excitement. They need to trust that they are ready. They need to avoid game time analysis and critiques of their skills or self-doubts. Remember: You play your sport because you love the game!