The Mental Game: How can football players develop confidence?

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied a Cal State university and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

What is self-confidence in football?

A general belief in your ability to perform well and win the game; A task-specific belief in your ability to pass, run, tackle, and execute. Learning to play 60 minutes, all four quarters of the football game.

How do football players develop confidence? Confidence comes from many sources and it varies from person to person. Most players get confidence from one or more of the following: (1) past success, (2) experience, (3) performing well in the immediate past, (4) other people, (5) practice, and (6) having a good support team.

Believe in your skills. This is really the definition of confidence. If you believe in your football skills and physical talents, then it is said you have confidence. If you back yourself more than anyone on the field, then you have confidence. This comes from your belief in football skills, such as passing, running, tackling, blocking, etc.

Reinforce why you will succeed. Many athletes don’t give themselves enough credit for the successes and other skills that contribute to good play. Athletes sometimes overlook their own mini successes.

Battle the doubt. Part of staying confident is battling your own self-doubt. No one is perfect, and in times of adversity it’s tough not to have any doubts about winning.

Keeping the dream alive means seeing and feeling success close in hand. To win at your sport, you have to see yourself win over and over again. With the vision, comes confidence that it is all possible.

Use the past to feel confident today. Most football players would say that past success and experience in playing is the number one source for confidence today. You can tap into your success in the past to help you feel confident today.

Patience is a form of confidence. A patient player is a confident player. The challenge in football is to stay patient when things are not going your way today.