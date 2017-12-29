The Mental Game: How talent and mental toughness can lead to success for athletes

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Most athletes and spectators assume the most talented team or athletes should always win. Often, the mentally tough team wins out. I’m sure you played a superior opponent but pulled off the upset. How did you accomplish this feat? Did you out think your opponent? Did you have the “I-have-nothing-to-lose” mindset? Did you out-prepare your opponent?

There are a number of reasons why the more talented team loses. Sometimes talented teams rely on their talent to pull out victories. Some teams or athletes may underestimate their opponents. They may not prepare for a tough battle.

They may have a false sense of security because they see themselves as better. They may only play hard at the end of a game when the score is closer than they thought it would be.

Winning requires a combination of different things, including talent, desire, and mental toughness.

So what are the components of mental toughness?