The Mental Game: How to have successful practice habits

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”

This quote is profound and particularly true for athletes.

Yet so many athletes engage in bad practice habits. In golf, some golfers will not perform their pre-shot routine prior before every shot.

When you repeat a bad habit, you are reinforcing that habit.

Regrettably, many athletes say things such as, “I never do that in competition,” or, “It’s only practice.” The unfortunate reality is that athletes fall back on their habits when they are tired, under more pressure, or during critical moments of competition.

The only way to overcome bad habits is to replace those behaviors with more positive productive habits.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott understands the importance of positive competitive habits. Prescott revealed that his success as quarterback has everything to do with habits, something he learned after a bad practice when he was younger. Prescott has taken forging habits to a new level, and there is no denying of his results.

If you want to achieve more in your sport, perform more consistently, or shine when the pressure is on, try focusing on developing strong, effective, positive habits that are in line with your athletic goals.

One characteristic of the successful quarterbacks is taking care of the football, and Prescott threw a mere four interceptions in 459 pass attempts as a rookie.

You are what you repeatedly do! In order for you to be successful in your sport, you must first have successful habits.