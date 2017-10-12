The Mental Game: How to teach your athletes to get over mistakes

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied a Cal State university and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

As a coach, you should help athletes who get angry or frustrated with their performance understand that being in that mindset is not helping their game. You don’t want them to shut down in the middle of a game or competition.

First, your athlete needs to understand the confidence-expectation connection. Strict or high expectations can and will both undermine and suck the life out of confidence.

Coaches need to teach the 3 ‘Rs’ to their athletes: Reset, Refocus and Regroup. Otherwise, athletes can get too far down and start self-doubting themselves.

Next, teach them how to let go of errors quickly and not to dwell on mistakes, by working on their thoughts/perceptions about the errors. For example, making an error is not frustrating by itself. What is frustrating is the athlete thinks about the error such as “I should NEVER make an error like that.”

The key is to help them accept errors by thinking differently about them, and moving forward without it disrupting their game or the team’s game.