The Mental Game: How to turn intimidation into motivation

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied a Cal State university and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

“The intimidation factor” is commonplace in competition. Some athletes will seek to get a mental edge by taking you out of your game.

Intimidation comes in many forms, such as:

Trash talking before a game

A brush-back pitch to shake up a hitter

An extra shove after a whistle was blown

Stare-downs or crazy antics

No matter what intimidation is used, the goal is the same: to try to get in your head and take your focus away from the game.

When you give into intimidation, you become agitated, angry and anxious, which eats away at your confidence and trust.

Your first task to overcoming intimidation is to be very honest with yourself and recognize when you psych yourself out. Look for the following signs:

Giving too much energy to your competition during pregame;

Doubting your skills to perform well against a certain competitor or team;

Losing your focus when in awe of the situation or hoopla of the competitive environment;

Feeling inferior to the competition and making comparisons to others.

Intimidation challenges an athlete’s level of mental toughness.

First, you should realize that your opponent sees you as a threat or there would be no need for them to seek an edge through intimidation. You need to pay attention to getting ready to compete at your highest level. What is your game strategy? What should you focus on in that moment? Go through your pre-competition routine

If you look at yourself honestly and give yourself the credit you deserve, you know your as good as the competition. Embrace the excitement, break the intimidation chain and allow yourself to play without hesitation or fears.