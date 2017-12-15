The Mental Game: How you can use pressure to your advantage

The best athletes in the world will look at pressure situations as a time for them to shine! They don’t back down from the challenge. In fact, most elite athletes have trained themselves mentally for these situations and have no fear with the game on the line and want to control the pace and tempo.

The first thing athletes need to to do is stop viewing pressure as something to be avoided. Look at pressure as the needed element that challenges you to reach your potential.

Embrace pressure situations. Get excited when the game is on the line. That’s your time to shine. Just because you embrace pressure, though, does not guarantee victory. But it does place you in the optimal mindset to succeed.

Practice with pressure. Play the pressure game in your mind during training sessions. Each rep, create pressure scenarios: “It’s fourth down and with only 45 seconds left…” or “five seconds left on the shot clock down by a point.

Let pressure work for you instead of against you by changing how you view pressure!