The Mental Game: Key strategy for unlocking your confidence

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied a Cal State university and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Having high expectations can affect your confidence –which I call the confidence-expectation connection.

When you fail to reach your expectations, confidence can take a hit, and you then start questioning yourself and trust as well questions your ability.

In addition, if you believe you cannot perform to others expectation, you will experience a greater degree of pressure and performance anxiety during competition.

MORE: The Mental Game: Tips for overcoming pressure

And you know what lower confidence can do to your game:

Self-doubt

Fearful of mistakes

Focus on negative aspects of your game

Underperform during games.

The ultimate result will be a repetitive cycle of pressure, anxiety, under-performance and lower confidence.

Have you had a similar experience during a game?

Let go of high expectations your putting on yourself to perform. Play your game with trust and confidence. You cannot control the expectations of others but you can create your own personal goals to guide your athletic actions.

Focus on your talents and strengths, not shortcomings. Visualize yourself being successful, This is a matter of knowing your strengths, maximizing your strengths and game planning to take advantage of your strengths in competitions.

Imagine how much more you could accomplish with the improved mental skill of confidence! Confidence + Trust = Success

For more, follow Shayne McGowan on Instagram and like him on Facebook.