The Mental Game: The importance of mental toughness

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied a Cal State university and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Mental toughness is what separates the good from great. With mental toughness, you always have a fighting chance.

Mental toughness gives you the confidence needed to keep pushing forward despite the competitive situation.

The key component of mental toughness is the ability to focus on the challenge right in front of you. You see, athletes that lack mental toughness have a misplaced focus.

Athletes that lack mental toughness suffer from three BIG problems

Frustration: Frustration over making mistakes, suffering losses or trailing in a competition. Frustration keeps an athlete’s mind stuck in the past, preventing them from seeing the opportunities in the present to turn the tide in their favor. Fear of Failure: Fear over bad outcomes or choking in critical moments in competition. Fear is future-based and, also, prevents you from focusing in the NOW or the things you need to do in the present in order to be successful. Dwelling on Mistakes: Dwelling on errors is the number one distraction for athletes today. You cannot play in the present moment or stay in the zone, if your mind is stuck on a missed opportunity or faulty performance. Once you begin to dwell on an error and beat yourself up, it is very hard to stop the cycle of negativity. Let go of the error (Regroup) (Reset) (Refocus) and think about the next point or play

So if you are looking to go from good to great, it is imperative that you work on your mental toughness.

Mental toughness gives you a chance, and in sports anything can happen if given the chance.

Tips to improve your mental toughness

Get your head in the game. Let go of mistakes quickly. That is to stay focused on the present. The past, last play is over and no amount of regret or frustration will change it.

Tell yourself, “Anything can happen,”and look for ways to elevate your game. Stay focus on that game strategy through the game. All you need is a chance if you stay mentally tough!