The Mental Game: Tips for overcoming pressure

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied a Cal State university and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

When pressure becomes excessive, athletes either freeze up in competition or overthink their next action.I notice that athletes will play tentatively, cautiously, or afraid to make mistakes when they are anxious or worried about outcomes.

Excessive pressure can cause you to lose focus on what really matters, which is focusing on the process or what you need to do in the present to play optimally. Focusing on what makes you feel pressure tends to turn performance into a life-or-death proposition.