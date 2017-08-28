The Mental Game: Visualize success for greater confidence

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied a Cal State university and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Helping your athletes mentally prepare for competition by having them do their homework, with visualization and encourage your athletes to develop a pregame routine to help them mentally prepare for competition and to use the pregame routine to develop confidence and trust.

All professional athletes see themselves in there sport doing amazing before the start of their competition. They visualize themselves making the shot, or a clutch catch, or a big hit on the field. Confidence is the belief in your ability and it can include two areas: a general belief in your ability to win; and a task-specific belief in your ability to hit a shot, make a catch, score points and strategize. How do athletes develop confidence prior to competition? Confidence comes from many sources and it varies from person to person.

Most athletes get confidence from one or more of the following: past success, experience, performing well in past competitions/games, great practices, and having a good support team. Visualize yourself performing well and being in control and trusting your skills before you compete. With the vision of success, comes confidence. Recall a successful performance you had in the past to help you in today’s competition.