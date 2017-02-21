The Bishop Manogue girls rolled through Northern 4A league play, then kept marching through the Regional tournament to the Miners third straight title.

Next, the Miners will try to capture the coveted state title. The Nevada state basketball tournament begins Thursday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The girls 4A matchups will not be set until Tuesday night, depending on the outcome of the Liberty-Spring Valley game, as those two determine the south’s third team to state.

That outcome will determine whether Manogue play at 3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Reno boys got hot at the right time in winning the Northern 4A title, beating Bishop Manogue, 62-51 in the championship.

Reno also went to state last season, where it lost to Bishop Gorman, 70-39.

Before Saturday, the Huskies last won the Region championship in 2014.

The 4A boys state tournament matchups are also not known, awaiting the outcome of the Foothill-Clark game Tuesday night.

So, Reno will play at either 4:45 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

The 4A girls championship is at 6:10 p.m. Friday, followed by the boys at 8:10 p.m.

3A

Eric Klekas scored 21 points and Alex Klekas added 19 as Elko beat Fernley, 59-41, Saturday to avenge an earlier loss to the Vaqueros.

Zach Burns led Fernley with 18 points.

Elko opens the state tournament with a rematch against Cheyenne at 12:45 p.m. Friday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. Elko beat Cheyenne, 46-26 at a tournament on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas.

The Indians have not lost since Jan. 7 against Fernley, a streak of 15 games.

Elko lost to Clark in the semifinals at state last season.

Fernley plays Desert Pines at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Cox. The boys championship is at 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

In the girls 3A state bracket, Fallon will play Virgin Valley at 11 a.m. Friday and Lowry will play Moapa Valley at 2:30 p.m. Friday, both at Cox

Fallon beat Lowry, 50-15 for the North 3A title on Saturday.

2A

Will Gattrell scored a career-high 43 points, including 11-of-14 from the free throw line, and had 12 rebounds, six steals and three assists as Pershing County rallied to beat West Wendover, 75-68, in the Northern 2A title game Saturday.

Derek Sandusky added 15 points for Pershing County.

Saul Palacios led West Wendover with 29 points, including 12-of-14 free throws.

Pershing County plays Agassi Prep at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Del Sol in Las Vegas. West Wendover plays Adelson at 3 p.m. Friday, also at Del Sol.

In the girls 2A bracket, defending state champion White Pine opens against Agassi Prep at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Pershing County plays Needles, at 4:45 p.m., both at Del Sol in Las Vegas.

1A

Mineral County, the IA Region champion, went 14-0 through the regular season and continued its hot play in wining the region title.

The Serpents beat defending state champion Whittell, 56-19 in a semifinal, then downed Owyhee, 88-47 for the championship on Saturday.

Mineral County opens state against Spring Mountain at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Durango in Las Vegas. I the other semifinal, Owyhee plays Pahranagat Valley at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

The Serpents have three seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and a freshman on the varsity.

Mineral County lost in overtime in the semifinals at state last year.

In the girls 1A state tournament, Eureka plays Round Mountain at 3 p.m. Friday at Durango. Pahranagat Valley plays Owyhee at 6:30 p.m.

For those planning to travel to Las Vegas for the tournament, admission prices at Cox Pavilion at UNLV will be $12 for adults, $6 for students, $4 for seniors (62+) and free for children (8-), the price includes a facility fee.

State Basketball Schedule

Thursday, at Cox Pavilion (UNLV)

3 p.m. 4A Girls, Centennial vs. Bishop Manogue or Liberty (tba after Tuesday’s play-in game)

4:45 p.m. 4A Boys, Bishop Gorman vs. Reno or Foothill (tba after Tuesday)

6:30 p.m. 4A Girls, Foothill vs. Bishop Manogue or Spring Valley (tba after Tuesday)

8:15 p.m. 4A Boys, Coronado vs. Reno or Clark (tba after Tuesday)

Friday, at Cox Pavilion (UNLV)

11 a.m. 3A Girls, Churchill County vs. Virgin Valley

12:45 p.m. 3A Boys, Elko vs. Cheyenne

2:30 p.m. 3A Girls, Moapa Valley vs. Lowry

4:15 p.m. 3A Boys, Desert Pines vs. Fernley

6:10 p.m. 4A Girls, State Final

8:10 p.m. 4A Boys, State Final

Friday, at Del Sol High School

3 p.m. 2A Boys, Adelson vs. West Wendover

4:45 p.m. 2A Girls, Pershing County vs. Needles

6:30 p.m. 2A Boys, Pershing County vs. Agassi Prep

8:15 p.m. 2A Girls, Agassi Prep vs. White Pine

Friday, at Durango

3 p.m. 1A Girls, Eureka vs. Round Mountain

4:45 p.m. 1A Boys, Mineral County vs. Spring Mountain

6:30 p.m. 1A Girls, Pahranagat Valley vs. Owyhee

8:15 p.m. 1A Boys, Pahranagat Valley vs. Owyhee

Saturday, at Cox Pavilion (UNLV)

11 a.m. 3A Girls State Final

12:50 p.m. 3A Boys State Final

2:40 p.m. 2A Girls State Final

4:30 p.m. 2A Boys State Final

6:20 p.m. 1A Girls State Final

8:10 p.m. 1A Boys State Final