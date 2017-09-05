The Olivia Nelson-Ododa Blog: Breaking down her new top six and more

Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa is the top ranked player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100 for 2018 and has everyone from Connecticut to South Carolina to Maryland and many others all giving chase. Now Nelson-Ododa has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into her world by chronicling everything from intimate details about her recruitment to her everyday life in a blog.

Hey guys I’m back with my fourth blog!

Just to give you an update on my knee injury; I’m still rehabbing, but a couple weeks ago I tested myself to kinda see where I was at. I’m expected to be in the clear to do practices, trainings and workouts by the end of the month.

I’m so excited about that!

I rehab every day in Athens and at my school so I’m getting there.

It’s been rough because my knee is actually fully healed it’s just the strength in my quad. I focus on quad strength doing lots of single-led squats, core work and I keep my upper body strong too.

It’s tough mentally because part of me wants to be on the court as soon as possible and then there’s another part saying don’t rush it.

I think overall I’ve gotten tougher mentally having to go through all of this; just reflecting on everything and watching games to see how people play as opposed to playing all the time.

As most of you guys saw yesterday I cut my list to six in no particular order: Georgia, Florida State, Duke, Stanford, South Carolina and UConn.

With Duke they have great coaches and what really interests me, besides their great program, is their medical school and their academics. Same with Stanford; amazing program, amazing coaches and great academics.

I really want to get to know Florida State’s coach more.

There’s so much going on with their program and they’re doing great things so I want to know a lot more about them. Georgia is the closest school to me and I’ve developed a great relationship with Coach Taylor. I’ve seen a lot of practices and they’re looking really good.

With South Carolina and UConn, I’ve seen so much success with their programs and the players in the programs. I want to get to know the coaches even better and see what all they have to offer.

I’m happy with my list right now; it’s a lot more manageable. Now I can focus on building better relationships with the coaches and going more in depth with everyone.

I haven’t set any visits yet, but I think I’ll be doing some in-homes soon. I have to set those up.

I’m excited about our team this year. We have a really strong senior class; seven of us have been playing more than four years together.

Our sophomore year we went to the state championship game and lost, then last year we went to the Elite 8 so everyone is very focused this year.

We want to get it done!

I’ve been in school for about a month right now and things are going pretty well.

The most difficult class I have is Spanish III. It’s tough, but I’ve gotta get through it.

OK so I have to tell you guys that I don’t watch Grey’s Anatomy anymore. Haha! I know I talked about it a lot in my last couple of blogs, but I just didn’t stay with it.

OK thanks for reading and I’ll talk to you guys next time!

Don’t forget to follow Olivia Nelson-Ododa:

Twitter: @OliviaKNelson

Instagram: olivianelson_17