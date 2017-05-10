The Olivia Nelson-Ododa Blog: Knee rehab, college visits, '13 Reasons Why' and more

Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa is the top ranked player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100 for 2018 and has everyone from Connecticut to South Carolina to Maryland and many others all giving chase. Now Nelson-Ododa has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into her world by chronicling everything from intimate details about her recruitment to her everyday life in a blog.

Hey y’all I’m back with my third blog!

Well, right now I’m just getting over a cold and I’m still a little stuffy, but it’s getting better.

The biggest thing that’s going on with me right now is my rehab, which is going really great.

About two weeks ago I started running on the track.

I’m doing laps now and lunges and things like that. I feel really good; I’m seeing a lot of progress and my body is feeling great.

The best part is that my knee is feeling really good too. I’ve worked through the soreness and I’m focusing on building back my quad strength.

I’m just working on running as much as possible.

There’s always a possibility that I could come back. I hope to be able to come back in July and play, but I don’t want to rush it either.

If I’m not cleared or if I feel like I shouldn’t be playing I won’t play around with it at all. I want to be 100 percent ready.

I know that mentally it will be really tough coming back; just thinking about whether I’ll still be the player I was or if I can still make the moves that I used to make and things like that.

The good thing is that I have a lot of support from my teammates and coaches and family.

My recruitment is still going good.

The coaches have done a great job of keeping in touch with me and checking on my progress the whole time. All of the coaches have been really good about that.

It was cool to see South Carolina win the national title last month.

Of course Coach (Dawn) Staley is one of the coaches recruiting me and to talk to her after she won was really cool.

That’s a big goal of mine when I get to college so to hear about that night and see them win was cool.

I’m just trying to build relationships with the different coaches and get out on a few visits to see campuses.

Last month I went to FSU on my spring break and that was really cool. The campus is so pretty and it was just good to get to see the coaches and talk to them face to face.

I don’t have any plans right now to get out to any other colleges, but I may be able to plan more when school ends.

I’m just getting ready for finals, trying to finish off strong.

I’m excited to be finishing up school soon and have my summer and then get ready for my senior year!

Even though I’m not playing I still travel with my AAU team everywhere so it’s fun to be able to hang out with my teammates.

Oh I’ve got to tell you guys about 13 Reasons Why on Netflix! That was really good. I just finished that series recently and I would definitely recommend it if you hadn’t seen it yet.

OK everybody I’m going to get out of here, but thanks for reading and I’ll see you next time for my next blog.

