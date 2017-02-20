The only girl on the team: Buffalo's Lizzie Miller

Yeah, she’s a girl, but wrestling is the sport that matters in the Miller family.

Lizzie Miller concluded her first season of high school wrestling this weekend at the state championship tournament in Columbia. The Buffalo freshman finished the season 34-22 in the 106-pound division of Class 1 and was one of 16 wrestlers in her division to qualify for the state championship tournament. She has competed in wrestling from the age of 8.

“Both of my brothers had wrestled, and I wasn’t really into the girlie sports like basketball and volleyball, so I just kind of started wrestling one day and stuck with it,” Miller said. “Ninety percent of our conversations are wrestling. Almost my whole family besides my sister wrestled, so it’s the topic of the household.”

Miller competes almost exclusively against boys.

Nate Kenady previously coached Miller and her brother, 160-pound two-time all-state wrestler Floyd Miller, with the Terminator Wrestling Club. Kenady is wrapping up his first season as Buffalo’s varsity head coach. Kenady said he doesn’t treat Lizzie Miller any differently than her teammates.

“In our room, everybody is real respectful of her. She’s just like one of the guys, really,” Kenady said.

It’s hard to picture someone being intimidated by a freshman girl who publicly discloses that she weighs 106 pounds, but Kenady says he hears some chatter in Buffalo.

“Everybody is like, ‘Don’t mess with Lizzie, she’ll knock the crap out of you,’” Kenady recounted with laughter. “I hear kids talk about her and I chuckle, it’s pretty neat. It’s even funnier to hear some of the other girls talk.”

With each single-leg takedown, switch reversal and inside cradle, the lore surrounding Miller grows at Buffalo High School, and the tales grow taller with each match she wins.

“The joke around the school is if anybody is bold enough to ask her to a dance,” Kenady said.

Miller isn’t worried about her prospects for homecoming or the prom.

“I try to stay away from guys as much as I can so I can focus on school,” she said.

Prospective dance-goers would likely run into another problem: Floyd Miller. The sophomore said he doesn’t have to do much to keep unsuitable suitors away from his kid sister.

“Usually she takes care of most of that,” Floyd Miller said.

Floyd Miller can’t help but want to coach Lizzie when she wrestles matches.

“Sometimes she makes me mad because she doesn’t listen, so sometimes I’ve got to turn around and just try to watch but try not to say anything,” Floyd Miller said.

The wrestling siblings both report getting along well as teammates, at least most of the time.

“(Floyd) is a really good influence, and when I’m down he picks me up and gives me confidence,” Lizzie Miller said. “Seeing him going out there and winning and almost being undefeated this season has really helped, and I enjoy being on the same team as him.”

There isn’t much of an offseason for the Miller wrestlers. In the summer, they make several trips out of state to compete in national tournaments in freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling, the styles contested in the Olympics.

By wrestling in three different disciplines, Lizzie Miller can occasionally enter tournaments with gender-specific women’s divisions. For the most part, however, she competes against boys, which Kenady said she handles well.

“We don’t take it any easier on her, because we know that no one else is,” Kenady said. “She’s assimilated well. She’s a freshman, she’s going to grow, she’s going to get more confident. She’s got a great record as a freshman wrestler, let alone being a girl.”

Lizzie Miller aspires to obtain a college wrestling scholarship.

While women’s wrestling has been recognized as an Olympic sport since 2004, the NCAA does not sanction women’s wrestling. A total of 32 small colleges sponsor women’s wrestling teams in the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA), and seven of those colleges are in Missouri.

“Her work ethic and everything is there. She’s just got to get a little bit more experience, a little bit more confidence,” Kenady said. “If she gets that confidence, the sky is the limit for her. She could easily be a college wrestler.”

Miller is the third girl to wrestle for Buffalo in recent years, following decorated track and field athlete Shelby Jackson and aspiring mixed martial artist Miranda Maverick, who is also on the men’s wrestling team at Drury University.

The National Wrestling Coaches Association estimates that more than 11,000 girls participate in high school wrestling.

“I think it’s tremendous having girls in wrestling. It’s definitely a direction the sport needs to go,” Kenady said.