Top-ranked guard and inside linebacker among six to earn Opening Finals invitations

Congrats on earning your invite to the premier football experience of the year! Welcome to #TheOpening Finals #GOTOPEN pic.twitter.com/yT4nu2cld3 — The Opening (@TheOpening) March 26, 2017

Six more players earned invitations to The Opening Finals at Sunday’s regional event in the Atlanta area. That brings the total to 53 players with their tickets punched.

The headliner of the Atlanta group might be Jamaree Saylor from Pace Academy (Atlanta), who is ranked as the No. 1 guard and the No. 6 player overall in the 247Sports Composite. Saylor is 6-4 and 327 pounds.

Justyn Ross from Phenix City Central in Alabama also turned heads. He is ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the Class of 2018, No. 1 player in Alabama and No. 30 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Justyn Ross (@_Jross5) burns Michigan DB commit Otis Reese pic.twitter.com/G64b7iRPeJ — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 26, 2017

JJ Peterson from Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.), who is ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker, earned an invitation. He is ranked as the No. 6 player overall in Georgia and No. 49 overall.

