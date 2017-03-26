Top-ranked guard and inside linebacker among six to earn Opening Finals invitations

Six more players earned invitations to The Opening Finals at Sunday’s regional event in the Atlanta area. That brings the total to 53 players with their tickets punched.
The headliner of the Atlanta group might be Jamaree Saylor from Pace Academy (Atlanta), who is ranked as the No. 1 guard and the No. 6 player overall in the 247Sports Composite. Saylor is 6-4 and 327 pounds.
Justyn Ross from Phenix City Central in Alabama also turned heads. He is ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the Class of 2018, No. 1 player in Alabama and No. 30 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.
JJ Peterson from Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.), who is ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker, earned an invitation. He is ranked as the No. 6 player overall in Georgia and No. 49 overall.
Additionally:
- Derrik Allen, the No. 5 safety in the nation from Lassiter (Ga.)
- Christian Turner, a three-star running back from Buford (Ga.)
- Channing Tindall, a three-star linebacker from Spring Valley (Columbia, S.C.)