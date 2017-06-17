The Opening Finals: Which states have the most players selected?

The roster of 166 players has been set for The Opening Finals, which begin at the end of the month at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.

So which state has the most players? According to the home addresses of the athletes, California and Florida are tied with 26 and Georgia is next with 24. Texas has 14.

A year ago, those same four states were the top four, but in a different order: Texas was the leader with 23, followed by Florida with 19 and California and Georgia at 18

Here is a look at this year’s breakdown, according to Brian Stumpf, who runs football events for Student Sports.