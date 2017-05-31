The P.J. Washington Blog: Goodbye high school hoops, hello Kentucky

P.J. Washington is a five-star forward who is ranked No. 11 overall in the ESPN 100 and will play for Kentucky next season. As one of the most productive frontcourt players in the country, regardless of class, he led Team Penny (Tenn.) to the Peach Jam Final Four this summer and helped the USA Basketball U18 team win gold in Chile in July. Now he’s finishing up his USA TODAY HSS blog with one final entry.

What’s up, it’s P.J. Washington and I’m closing out my blog with USA Today.

I’m officially a high school graduate!

Graduation was a great experience, just being able to see everyone for the last time and being with my family and friends.

I report to Kentucky on June 6 and I can’t wait.

I just want to improve in every area. I want to add strength so I’ll definitely be in the weight room. I want to be able to run faster and jump higher too so I’ll be putting in the work to get that done.

Of course we’ll have a lot of high expectations next season with the class that we’ve got coming in, but that’s nothing new for Kentucky and I know all of the guys are used to having a lot expected out of them.

That’s part of the reason we come to Kentucky.

I think the sooner we get down there and build that chemistry the better off we’ll be in the long run. I just want us all to be on the same page from day one.

I honestly feel like if we’re all playing the way we’re capable of then no one can beat us.

At Kentucky, if you don’t win the national championship, then it’s a disappointment; I feel like if we listen to Coach Cal we’ll be fine.

Looking back on my high school the three things that I know I’ll remember for the rest of my life are the Jordan Brand Classic, the McDonald’s All American Game and the DICK’s Nationals my senior year; all three events were great and I made a lot of memories with a lot of the players in my class and my teammates.

My ONLY regret is that I didn’t win a national title in high school, but I’ll try again in college.

OK, everyone I want to thank you for reading my blog over this last year and for the support.

I want you to keep that going when I’m at Kentucky next season and I’ll see you guys soon.

Thanks.

