The R.J. Barrett Blog: Official visit dates set, plan in motion, taking over No. 1

R.J. Barrett was the No. 1 player in the ESPN 100 for 2018. He led Montverde (Montverde, Fla.) all the way to the DICK’S Nationals title game last season and followed that up by leading the Nike EYBL in scoring and then Team Canada to the gold medal in the U19 World Championships in Egypt this summer. Now he’s one of the most dominant players in the country, regardless of class, with every top college coach hot on his trail. Barrett has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world, it’s R.J. Barrett back with another blog to update you guys on a few things.

First off, I want to give you guys the dates for my upcoming official visits: Kentucky next weekend Sept. 1-3, Duke Sept. 15-17, Arizona Sept. 21-23, Oregon Sept. 23-25 and Michigan Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

I’m really focusing on this process and getting my visits in right now because I don’t want to prolong anything because I know the teams, coaches and their style of play. That’s why I’ve got the visits back-to-back like this because I want to have a decision by November. I plan on signing during the Early Signing Period.

MORE R.J. BARRETT BLOG: I’ve decided to reclassify

I’ve talked to Steve Nash a little bit and I’ve talked to teammates that I’ve had in the past that have gone through this process and I just want to be able to focus on school and basketball during the season.

This is a big decision so I am taking it very seriously.

I am definitely excited to get to the campuses and just see what the schools have to offer. I won’t say I’m looking for one thing in particular, each school has their strong points.

I know there are a lot of different media outlets that want to do interviews with me and I’m gonna set specific times each month to do that; for now I’m really just focused on this process, the classroom and getting better on the court.

CLASS OF 2018: R.J. Barrett is most intriguing athlete in Class of 2018

Of course I saw that I’m ranked No. 1 in the new rankings and that’s an honor!

Good or bad, I always look at the rankings as something I can’t control even though I want to be the best. I only focus on the things that I can control and that’s hard work on and off the court.

I really just want to get better every day. That’s my goal.

People always label me at different positions on the court when describing my game, but I really see myself as position-less.

Coming up my dad taught me to be versatile as a playmaker and be able to play wherever I’m needed from point guard to playing in the paint and that’s how I play. I really don’t have any position, but I understand that people have opinions based off how I play. The only thing that matters to me is knowing what I’m capable of on the court.

Well, my senior year started on Tuesday and everything’s great so far.

I feel like we’ll have a great team this year; we have everything we need to get back to the national title game and we’re hoping to have a different outcome this year.

It’s always the same goal for us at Montverde Academy so we’re working toward that.

OK guys, just wanted to give you that quick update!

This is R.J. Barrett signing off at the start of my senior year!

Follow R.J. Barrett:

Twitter: @RjBarrett6