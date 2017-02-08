The Read Option: 92 points! La-mazing or bad Ball?

UCLA commit LaMelo Ball – the sophomore brother of star UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball – scored 92 points for his Chino Hills High team on Tuesday night in Southern California.

The 146-123 victory over Los Osos came on the heels of a loss to Oak Hill Academy, which broke Chino Hills’ 60-game winning streak.

Nice bounce-back.

The question is whether this is another case of poor sportsmanship. Why did he stay in the game? He scored 41 points in the FOURTH QUARTER.

Shouldn’t he have been sent to the bench?

There is plenty of evidence that the scoring outburst didn’t have to reach 92 points.

But …

This is a new breed of basketball.

Many say the situation showed a lack of class. That argument has plenty of ammunition, and I understand that concern. From a large sample of reaction, though, high schoolers, college players and fans and, yes, even some of us adults are increasingly OK with it.

Who’s hurt by this? A couple of players on the losing team? The opposing coach and a few parents? I get it; it’s high school athletics, but sometimes there is a transcendent talent that sees the rules bending.

LaMelo also reportedly dedicated his performance to the sister of one of the members of the Chino Hills dance team who needs a heart transplant.

Overall a good thing? Bad thing? It’s your call.

I just haven’t seen the outrage that may have been much more visible even 15-20 years ago. This generation of athlete – and fan – is so used to the idea of self-promotion that maybe it just isn’t that big of a deal anymore.

So, to the game, from Eric Sondheimer and of the LA Times:

“Ball’s brother, LiAngelo, the team’s usual leading scorer, didn’t play because of an ankle injury, so LaMelo was given the green light to shoot and score.

“Shoot and score he did, making 30 of 39 shots from two-point range, and 7 of 22 on 3-pointers. Ball made 11 of 14 free throws and when he wasn’t scoring, he also had seven assists.

“He scored 41 points in the eight-minute fourth quarter.

” ‘It was very exciting, almost overwhelming,’ coach Stephan Gilling said.

“Not everyone was enamored with Ball’s performance.

“Los Osos coach Dave Smith called it a joke. He said Chino Hills players were fouling on purpose trying to prevent Los Osos from running out the clock and thus deny Ball more points.

” ‘That’s wrong,’ Smith said. ‘It goes against everything CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) stands for. The Ball boys are very talented and great players, but it’s embarrassing to high school athletics. I’ve been coaching for 35 years, and we’ve turned high school athletics into individualism.

“The 92 points is not a Southern Section record. Tigran Grigorian of Mesrobian scored 100 against Pacific Christian in 2003. The national record is 135 by Danny Heater of Burnsville (W. Va.) High in 1960.”

