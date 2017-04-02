The real DICK'S Nationals MVP was the La Lumiere guards' hair

La Lumiere guards have some truly awesome hair. Just look at this backcourt of Tyger Campbell and Brian Bowen: pic.twitter.com/8WpOTzr3h4 — Eli Boettger (@boettger_eli) April 1, 2017

When the 2017 DICK’S Nationals all-tournament team was announced, it was comforting to see newly-crowned champion La Lumiere (Ind.) guard Brian Bowen lead the way as tournament MVP. While that honor may have been deserved for his play, it still obscures the true tourney co-MVPs: The hair on his and teammate Tyger Campbell’s head.

This is not the first time the media writ large has taken notice of the mops atop Bown and Campbell. Still, it may be the first time that the claim is taken at least a little seriously. Bowen and Campbell don’t just have great hair, they have hair that is a perfect reflection of their confidence and panache. Bowen and Campbell’s hair is La Lumiere, a perfect blend of bold volume and artistic crafting.

It’s hard to imagine many players in the nation sporting a better ‘do than either of the La Lumiere stars. In case you somehow haven’t seen it previously, this is Brian Bowen’s hair. It’s basically the fro-hawk made popular by Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., except with more hair to work with.

Meanwhile, Tyger Campbell sports a dreaded fro that is so impressive it makes Coco Crisp’s picked out days look tame.

HAD TO END OFF THE WEEK AS A NATTTYYY CHAMP 🏹🎯😁😁 the only way was the la lu way 👀 pic.twitter.com/gJOEYIUJig — Jaren Jackson Jr.🎯 (@therealjnari_) April 1, 2017

Keep in mind: Campbell is still just a sophomore, and has always sported hair that impressive (seriously, go back and watch his youth highlights; same hair).

For two teens to roll on to the court with hairstyles that extreme almost ensures that they’re supremely confident in their game. And that confidence has to wear off on teammates, as it clearly does at LaLu. Hence, the first ever hair MVPs.

Of course, there’s other good news related to Bowen and Campbell’s hair, too: If this basketball thing doesn’t work out, they could open a serious salon — not a barbershop, mind you, a full-scale salon — somewhere in Indiana and make serious bank. After all, Vidal Sassoon and Paul Mitchell have nothing on Brian & Tyger.