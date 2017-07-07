The Romeo Langford Blog: Back in action, prepping to bring home gold and more

New Albany (Ind.) star Romeo Langford is the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 5 overall recruit in the ESPN 100 and is headed to Cairo, Egypt to play with the USA U19 World Cup Team. Langford has agreed to keep an exclusive blog with USA Today giving a behind-the-scenes look at his big trip.

What’s going on world? I’m back again and this is my third blog for USA TODAY Sports, just checking back in with you guys from Egypt real quick.

Well, I’m back to playing now so I’m happy about that.

I got back on the court Wednesday and played a couple of minutes just to get my feet wet out there and it felt really good.

My first bucket was a dunk. Any time you dunk the ball it feels pretty good, but it was an even better feeling since it was my first points coming off of a back injury.

I felt like I could’ve played more minutes in that game, but they didn’t want to put too much on me in my first game back and I understood that.

Coach Calipari said he’d been waiting for me to play like that for a while.

I would say that my back is at about 75 percent right now.

I’m doing a lot of stretching, heating and doing different muscle stimulants. I’m doing everything that I can to get back to 100 percent.

My teammates have been really supportive just telling me not to worry about it and take my time and come back when I’m healthy.

I’m excited because we start the quarterfinals against Germany on Friday!

We’re all feeling pretty confident because we’ve been playing well.

We just have to be patient, move the ball and get out in transition because that’s when we’re at our best.

The gold medal game will be Sunday so wish us luck because our goal is to bring home the gold for our country!

