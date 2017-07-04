The Romeo Langford Blog: Climbing the pyramids in Egypt, Coach Cal's style and more

New Albany (New Albany, Ind.) star Romeo Langford is the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 5 overall recruit in the ESPN 100 and is headed to Cairo, Egypt to play with the USA U19 World Cup Team. Langford has agreed to keep an exclusive blog with USA Today giving a behind-the-scenes look at his big trip.

What’s up world, this is Romeo Langford doing my second blog with USA Today!

Happy 4th of July!

Right now we’re here in Egypt and the team is playing really well.

I haven’t been playing because my lower back started acting up again. It’s bothered me in the past with spasms and things like that. I got to play today against Italy and hopefully I’ll be able to play in the rest of the games.

It was frustrating not to be able to play. I hate watching when I’m supposed to be playing. I’ve just been focusing on stretching my back with the trainers and trying to get back healthy.

Our downtime has been pretty cool too; we went to see the pyramids two days ago and, I’ve gotta be honest, they weren’t what I expected to see.

You’d think they’d be like they look in the movies, but they’re really old and pointy. The biggest one, you can actually walk up it so we had fun doing that. I got on top of a camel and at first it was kinda scary because it dips over and it feels like you’re about to fall, but when you get used to it it’s pretty fun.

The food is alright over here. I pretty much just stick with what I know.

Of course everyone knows that Coach (John) Calipari is our coach on the U19 team and it’s been a great experience having him as a coach at this level. He’s one of the coaches that’s been recruiting me so it’s good to have this opportunity to see how he does things.

He really harps on guys playing hard. He doesn’t even care about mistakes, he just wants your effort. So that’s cool.

Other than that we’re just hoping to keep winning so we can bring the gold back home with us!

OK guys well that’s it for my second blog with USA Today. I hope you enjoyed readying and I’ll be back soon with blog No. 3.

Happy 4th!

