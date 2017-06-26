The Romeo Langford Blog: Wheels up to Egypt with the USA U19 Team

New Albany (New Albany, Ind.) star Romeo Langford is the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 5 overall recruit in the ESPN 100 and is headed to Cairo, Egypt to play with the USA U19 World Cup Team. Langford has agreed to keep an exclusive blog with USA Today giving a behind-the-scenes look at his big trip.

Hey, what’s up world this is Romeo Langford and I’m here with the U19 USA Team and starting my new USA Today blog for this trip to Egypt.

We’re at the gate right now and we’re headed to D.C. then we go to Germany and from there we go to Egypt.

I’m definitely excited about this trip!

The main thing I want to see over in Egypt during my downtime is the pyramids. I remember when I was in the sixth grade I did a project about the Pyramids of Giza; it’ll be crazy to be able to just see them now.

Up until now the highlight of my summer would have to be my trip to Italy for the adidas Eurocamp. We actually played in Treviso and did a lot of sightseeing then we went to Venice and that was probably the best part of the trip.

It’s just cool to get out of the country and see other cultures.

Our team is looking really strong.

We’ve had two scrimmages and we share the ball really well. I think we’ll have the biggest advantage with our athleticism and getting out on the breaks.

If the game is fast then no one is gonna beat us.

The player that has impressed me the most in the scrimmages is Hami (Diallo). He’s really good and very athletic.

I know people want to know about my recruitment and it’s going pretty well.

I’m not the guy who’s always talking to the coaches after games and things like that.

My parents and I decided when it all started that the coaches would go through them to contact me. It just works better for me that way so I can just focus on getting better and taking care of my schoolwork during the school year.

The coaches don’t even have my cell number.

I know it can be a lot to deal with; like I saw one of the coaches calling Immanuel (Quickley) right after we had just got done scrimmaging one day.

For now, going through my parents is what works best for me.

I do know that by the end of the summer I want to cut my list down to about seven schools. I don’t have any dates for officials or anything like that though.

OK everybody I appreciate you reading my first blog, but I’ve gotta get on this flight. It’s gonna be long so so I’ll probably try and sleep most of the flight. Hopefully I can do that!

Wish us luck over in Egypt and I’ll be back soon with another update on the trip.

