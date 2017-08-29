The SoCal breakout running backs from Week 1 are 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5

When the dust settled on the first week of high school football action in Southern California, two of the players who stood out to all who surveyed the region’s games were running backs Kayvionta Patterson and E.J. Gable. Patterson, a junior at Rancho Verde, rushed for 273 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening victory. Gable finished with 172 yards and five touchdowns in Arleta’s curtain raising win.

The statistics aren’t what stands out about the duo. In fact, it’s the sheer fact that they don’t stand out … higher; Patterson is 5-foot-4 and Gable is 5-foot-5.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer, the pair were two of the most eye opening performers from the season’s opening week of action. While anyone who saw them won’t be surprised by their shifty elusiveness, both of their coaches still felt obligated to speak to their talents.

“You couldn’t tackle him in a phone booth,” Rancho Verde coach Jeff Steinberg told Sondheimer about Patterson.

As for Gable, to see his true potential one need only think back on one of his relatives at the position: former USC running back C.J. Gable, who has spent most of his professional career in the Canadian Football League.

Not bad for a pair of pint-sized hard-to-pursue scat backs who are just getting started on dominant seasons.