The status of the remaining top uncommitted football recruits

With 13 players having announced their commitments at the Under Armour All-America Game and U.S. Army All-American Bowl, seven players ranked in the Top 50 of the Super 25 Composite rankings remain uncommitted.

With National Signing Day set for Feb. 1, here is a look at those seven players. (The number represents the player’s ranking in the composite.)

3. Marvin Wilson, DT, Bellaire (Episcopal, Texas): The five-star was among the most popular players at the Under Armour All-America Game and then was on the sideline to watch the U.S. Army All-American Game. At the UA game, he announced his five finalists: Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida. While South Florida seems the outlier in the group, Wilson cited his relationship with new Bulls coach Charlie Strong as the reason for his interest.

16. Joseph Lewis, WR, Hawkins (Los Angeles): The battle for the No. 3 wide receiver in the nation seems to be coming down to USC and Nebraska. Lewis gave his visit to Nebraska a high rating in his blog for USA TODAY High School Sports. USC will get the final say with an official visit scheduled on the final weekend. Greg Johnson, ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the country, also has offers from USC and Nebraska. They are not viewed as a package deal per se, but the opportunity to play together seems attractive.

31. Aubrey Solomon, DT, Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.). After an eventful week at the Army Bowl, Solomon announced a final four of Michigan, Alabama, USC and Georgia. He is a former Michigan commit and his mom is believed to hold Michigan in high regard. Georgia would present an opportunity for him to join many players he was with in high school. Solomon was born in Fresno, so a return to California – even southern California — might have some appeal.

34. Austin Jackson, OT, North Canyon (Phoenix). The 6-6, 280-pound Army All-American is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona and is being pursued by both Arizona State and Arizona. But expect him to head to California and sign with USC. He has taken official visits to Arizona State, USC, Washington and Oregon.

43. LaBryan Ray, DE, James Clemens (Madison, Ala.). The top-ranked player in the state of Alabama and an Under Armour All-American could remain at home. He has visits scheduled to Tennessee, Alabama and Florida and visited Ole Miss in early December.

45. Devon Hunter, S, Indian River (Chesapeake, Va.). His finalists are believed to be Virginia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and North Carolina. He has visits scheduled for Florida, Auburn and Alabama before signing day. Virginia Tech is considered the heavy favorite.

49. Jeff Thomas, WR, East St. Louis (Ill.). Thomas showed out in scoring two long touchdowns at the Under Armour game and could garner significantly more interest. He has official visits to Louisville, Miami and Tennessee in the final three weeks. Some think he could remain in-state and select Illinois.