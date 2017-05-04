The Taft School (Conn.) jumps into top 10 of latest Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The 2017 boys lacrosse season continues to bring interesting results week after week, and with those results comes waves of changes in the Super 25 rankings.

RELATED: See the full Super 25 rankings

This week is no different. While much remains the same in the top ten, a couple of programs see themselves inch upward, including St. Sebastian’s (Mass.), which moves from No. 10 to No. 8. A big mover this week, the Taft School (Conn.) moves from No. 19 to No. 10 and Deerfield (Mass.) follows along, moving from No. 20 to No. 11 as New England’s collective resume gains stock.

Two schools – one a Super 25 regular – enter the fold as conference play heats up in the heavily concentrated Mid-Atlantic region.

Malvern Prep (Pa.) returns to the Super 25 thanks to a win over two of Pennsylvania’s top programs and both currently ranked teams in the Haverford School and Conestoga High School.

Along with the Friars, Chatham High School out of New Jersey makes its first appearance in the Super 25, with just one loss on the year – a 5-1 setback to No. 17 Delbarton (N.J.) — and a host of wins over top Garden State teams.

As action heats up in Maryland’s MIAA A Conference, Boys’ Latin slides up to No. 12 from No. 14 thanks to a strong week that included an overtime win over No. 15 McDonogh.

More important games are to be played this week, including a meeting between No. 5 Brunswick (Conn.) and No. 7 Avon Old Farms (Conn.). Also, No. 6 Darien (Conn.) travels to face No. 24 St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) in a premiere Tri-State showdown.