The teams are almost set for the Northern 4A Regional

The teams are almost all set for the Northern 4A Regional basketball playoffs, as are most of the top seeds in each region, for both boys and girls.

With one week left in the regular season (two games each) the big question that remains to be answered is the maneuvering by the Nos. 2-4 seeds. The top two seeds in each region host a quarterfinal playoff game for the Regional tournament.

On the boys side, Spanish Springs has locked up the top spot and, at 14-0, is chasing a perfect league record.

The Cougars lost to Bishop Manogue at the Wild West Shootout tournament in early December, when they were without Josh Prizina. But the Cougars avenged that loss with a 68-61 win on Jan. 6.

Spanish Springs is 19-4 overall and has won its past 12 in a row.

Spanish Springs is at second-place Reno (11-3) on Tuesday and at Reed on Friday. The Cougars beat the Huskies at home, 73-58, on Jan. 17, so, while the game is meaningless in term of standings, it should be a fiery, competitive affair.

Reno will be the second seed from the HDL. McQueen (6-8) and Reed (6-8) are tied for third and split the regular-season series. Hug (4-10) could move up the fourth spot with a pair of wins this week, and some help.

In the Sierra League, Galena (12-2) claimed the crown with a win at Bishop Manogue (10-4) on Friday.

Carson (10-4) could tie Galena, but the Grizzlies own the tiebreaker by virtue of their sweep of Manogue. Carson split with Manogue.

Carson hosts Wooster on Tuesday and is at Douglas on Friday. Manogue (10-4) is at Damonte Ranch on Tuesday and at Wooster on Friday.

If both Carson and Manogue win out, the Senators would have the tiebreaker for second place by virtue of their split with Galena.

Douglas (6-8) will be the fourth seed from the Sierra League.

On the girls side, Bishop Manogue has been dominating its league opponents in rolling to a 14-0 record. The Miners closest league games were both 10-point win, a 69-59 win over Reno on Dec. 15 and 54-44 over Reed on Dec. 6.

Manogue has not lost to a Northern 4A opponent since the 2014-15 season.

Carson (6-8), Douglas (6-8) and Galena are fighting for the No. 2 seed in the Sierra League. Carson split with Galena and beat Douglas. Douglas beat Galena, 43-42, on Jan. 20.

Reno (13-1) is a win away from taking the High Desert League title and will host second-place Spanish Springs (11-3) on Tuesday. The Huskies beat the Cougars, 61-40 on Jan. 20. Reno is at McQueen on Friday.

Reed (10-4) is in third, with games against Hug and a critical game with Spanish Springs on Friday. McQueen (9-5) is in fourth with games against North Valleys and Reno.

3A: The Elko boys have rolled to a 12-1 league record with three road games remaining, including the always intense game at Lowry on Tuesday. The Indians are at Dayton on Friday and close out the season at second-place South Tahoe (12-2) on Saturday.

Elko beat South Tahoe, 71-58, on Jan. 21. Elko’s only loss was to Fernley, which is tied for third with Spring Creek at 10-4.

On the girls side, Fallon has been rolling to a 15-0 league record. The Greenwave have one game left, at Truckee on Saturday.

Lowry is in second at 11-2 in the North 3A, and Elko sits in third at 10-4.

The Northern 3A Region tournament is Feb. 16-18 at Lowry High School in Winnemucca.

Tuesday, (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.: Reed at Hug; North Valleys at McQueen; Spanish Springs at Reno; Bishop Manogue at Damonte Ranch; Wooster at Carson; Douglas at Galena.

Friday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.: North Valleys at Hug; Reno at McQueen; Spanish Springs at Reed; Bishop Manogue at Wooster; Carson at Douglas; Damonte Ranch at Galena.

Northern 4A Boys Basketball Standings

High Desert

Spanish Springs 14-0

Reno 11-3

Reed 6-8

McQueen 6-8

Hug 4-10

North Valleys 2-12

Sierra League

Galena 12-2

Bishop Manogue 10-4

Carson 10-4

Douglas 6-8

Damonte Ranch 3-11

Wooster 0-14

Girls Basketball Standings

High Desert

Reno 13-1

Spanish Springs 11-3

Reed 10-4

McQueen 9-5

North Valleys 5-9

Hug 0-14

Sierra League

Bishop Manogue 14-0

Carson 6-8

Douglas 6-8

Galena 5-9

Damonte Ranch 4-10

Wooster 1-13