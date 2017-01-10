The Trae Young Blog: Closer to deciding, slow jams, 21 Savage and more

Trae Young is one of the most dynamic and electrifying scorers in the country, regardless of class, pumping in 35.4 points and handing out 8.2 assists per game for Norman North (Norman, Okla.) last season. Young, a senior who is ranked No. 15 overall in the ESPN 100, led Mokan Elite to the uber-prestigious Nike Peach Jam and won gold with USA’s U18 basketball team in Chile this past summer. Young is being pursued by everyone from Kansas to Oklahoma to Stanford to Kentucky to Texas, among many others. He’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, I’m back at it again with another blog so I hope you enjoy it!

Our season is going pretty well so far; we haven’t played as many games right now because we’ve had some winter storms that have postponed our games. We’ve got two losses, but I’m hoping to put together a big streak of wins coming up!

Right now we’re all playing well; we have a young team and with that comes ups and downs, but we’re still one of the best teams in the state.

I think we’ll be better and better as the season goes along.

I feel like I’m playing pretty well; I’m averaging 44.5 points, seven assists and six steals. I had 11 steals in a game last week too! A lot of people have said that I need to work on my defense and that’s what I’ve been locked in on more this season.

I’m proud of it so far.

With my recruitment, it’s coming toward the end I believe.

I’m still trying to keep it fun, but, to be honest, it’s kinda to the stressful point. I’m definitely getting closer and closer to knowing what I want to do. It’s up in the air when I’ll officially decide, but I’m getting closer.

The conversations with the coaches are different now; they’re more answering questions about who’s gonna be there or asking if I have any more questions. They just want me to have all the information and I appreciate that.

It’s definitely gonna be a hard decision! I mean, you can’t go wrong with any of the schools so that’s always the toughest decision to make.

I still may take a trip up to Lawrence to see a game soon. We’ll see how that goes.

School is going pretty good for me right now. It being my senior year I don’t have a bunch of tough classes because I put in that work the last few years.

I’m hoping to get invited to some of these postseason all star games so my schedule is pretty open!

Y’all know I’m still listening to my slow jams for the most part; you know, the New Edition, Boyz II Men, Tank and guys like that, but I will say that I’m planning to go see 21 Savage when he comes here for a concert soon.

I’m trying to branch out a little bit! Haha!

OK everybody, I hope you enjoyed the latest blog; be on the lookout for the next one coming soon!

Peace out, #TY11!

