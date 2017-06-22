The Trae Young Blog: Life at Oklahoma, big goals in Sooner Land and more

Trae Young is one of the most dynamic and electrifying scorers in the country, regardless of class, pumping in 44 points and handing out 6.1 assists per game for Norman North (Norman, Okla.) last season. Young led Mokan Elite to the uber-prestigious Nike Peach Jam and won gold with USA’s U18 basketball team in Chile this past summer. Now a freshman at Oklahoma, Young is closing out his exclusive USA TODAY HSS blog.

What’s up everybody!

I want to start out by thanking you guys for following me through this journey through my blog over the last couple of years. Hopefully you’ll like my last entry.

I’m here at Oklahoma already and my first couple of weeks have been good. It’s definitely a lot different living on your own and having to do things for myself now, but it’s a good thing.

I’m having fun and preparing for the coming season!

The fan support has been really crazy already; it’s super cool to be walking on campus and get stopped a lot for pictures and just to show love. I appreciate things like that; I think we have the best fans in the country.

We already started workouts; in the summer you can only work out together two hours a week so we’ve been going hard in that short time. We play pickup games too; just trying to get our chemistry together. I have no doubt in my mind that we’re gonna be an NCAA Tournament team this year and I have my goal set high on making the Final Four.

Sooner Nation is gonna be behind us all the way and we’re gonna make them proud!

Looking back on my high school career there are a few things that stand out; one is just how I had to earn everything.

I came in as a freshman not knowing if I’d be on JV or Varsity and I ended up earning the starting spot as a freshman. Then breaking the scoring records and averaging 44 points a game and scoring 62 points in a game…. The main thing is how many people I’ve been able to touch through the sport I love.

That’s the best thing for sure!

I’m gonna miss the high school days, but I’ll have those memories forever.

I want to give a shoutout to our softball team and our men’s golf team for winning national titles!

Our football team is up next and right after them we’re up!

This is Champ U!

And we want to bring one home too!

OK everybody, I want to thank you again for reading over the years and I appreciate all the love and support!

Let’s hit it one last time: Peace out, #TY11!

