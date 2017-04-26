The Trae Young Blog: Postseason all star games, prom and 2 Chainz

Trae Young is one of the most dynamic and electrifying scorers in the country, regardless of class, pumping in 35.4 points and handing out 8.2 assists per game for Norman North (Norman, Okla.) last season. Young, a senior who is rated a five-star recruit ESPN 100, led Mokan Elite to the uber-prestigious Nike Peach Jam and won gold with USA’s U18 basketball team in Chile this past summer. He’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up everybody I’m back at it again with another blog so I hope you enjoy it!

The last month has been crazy with traveling to different postseason all star games and now I’m getting the chance to wind down a little bit.

It was fun going the McDonald’s Game and winning the Powerade 3-point competition. That was a dream of mine and I was happy that I was able to accomplish that. That whole week in Chicago was great!

Just A Kid From Norman‼️ A post shared by Trae_Young (@traeyoung) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

I think the best part was hanging out with the kids at the Ronald McDonald House. That was something that I’ll always remember. Being around those less fortunate kids really makes me count my blessings.

My next event was the Jordan Brand Game and that was cool too!

To be just 1 of 24 kids in the World picked for these two games is something I’ll always cherish. Not to mention playing at the Brooklyn Nets facility was fun along with hanging out with my guys in New York City one last time before we all head off to college.

I also got the chance to hang out with Ray Allen a little bit and pick his brain. I’ve always followed him and wanted to know his mindset and approach to the game. He’s also “Jesus Shuttlesworth” so it was cool to meet him. I didn’t get a chance to challenge him to a shooting contest, but maybe next time!

"Jesus Shuttlesworth" Great Getting to meet you my Guy🔥💯 3's up✊🏽 A post shared by Trae_Young (@traeyoung) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Now that I’m back home in Oklahoma I’ve had time to get over to OU and play some with the guys on the team a little bit and it’s been great. I finally signed my Letter of Intent papers on April 12th, so it’s official now. And even though we’ve just had pickup games, it’s been a great chemistry building process. The games get really intense and you can tell that we are all hungry for next season.

I feel very confident that we’re gonna be really strong and competitive. I think people forget that some of these guys were on that Final Four team just 2 years ago. So they know how to win and they want to have that feeling again. So you can say that we’re “locked in” already.

High School is coming down to the wire and I’m excited to say that I just finished my senior paper!

Whew! Now I can really enjoy my senior year and not stress as much. It was rough, but I got through it and I feel like I did a great job finishing it.

To celebrate I went to see 2 Chainz perform last week in OKC and he shut it down! He performed for about an hour and the crowd was going nuts. I love getting to hang out backstage and meet all the artists that come to town. But although I’ve been to a lot of concerts, I’d have to put him right up there at the top.

He definitely did his thing!

I’m excited about the prom this weekend and you know I’m gonna be looking spiffy and all that, plus I’ve got a cute date too! I’m definitely bringing home “Best Dressed and Best Prom Date.” Expect nothing but the best.

OK thanks guys I hope you enjoyed this one and be on the lookout for the next one coming soon.

God Bless, #TY11!

