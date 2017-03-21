The Vernon Carey Jr. Blog: Falling short in states, USA Basketball, summer ball and more

Vernon Carey Jr. is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 25 and already has college basketball heavyweights like Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Louisville, among many others, all in hot pursuit.

Carey, a forward at University School (Davie, Fla.), led Team Florida to the prestigious Nike Peach Jam 15-and-under title last summer and now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

Hey this is Vernon Carey and I’m back with my USA Today Blog!

Unfortunately, we came up short in the regional semifinals to Calvary Christian a couple of week ago. We should’ve won, but we had some costly turnovers in the end.

It was tough. I only got over it about a week ago. I just kept thinking about what I could’ve done differently. I felt like I was being a little complacent. I know I could’ve been more aggressive and we probably would’ve won. I learned not to take any plays off and to always go hard in every situation so that’s a good thing that came from the loss.

Now it’s on to summer ball and our team is looking pretty good!

Of course we won the Peach Jam 15U tournament last year and we’re getting some new players from different teams this year so we’ll be strong. We’re playing 17’s this year and that’s exciting to be playing up. This is my first time on the 17 circuit; I won’t lie I’m a little nervous, but I’ll probably get over it by the first game.

I just need to experience a game and the atmosphere and everything like that.

I think the best part about summer ball is just spending time with my teammates and not having to get to bed and get up early for school.

It’s fun traveling all over the country with your friends.

My coach tells me that Duke, Kentucky, Miami, UNC, Arizona, Florida, Louisville and a few others have continued to reach out so that’s pretty cool. I’m definitely excited about June when the schools can contact me directly. I know it’ll probably get to be a lot at times, but I think it’ll be cool to experience it.

Some of the older guys were telling me about how crazy it is, but I’ll be at USA Basketball around the time they can reach out. If I make the team I’ll be in Argentina.

I’m planning to go to visit Baylor, Auburn and Georgia Tech soon so I’m definitely looking forward to that.

A lot of people ask me about what types of things my dad tells me with recruitment because he played in the NFL and he kinda just stays out of the way and leaves it up to me. He wants me to make the best decision for me.

I’m not in any rush with recruitment; I could see myself waiting until around the McDonald’s All American Game of my senior year before I decide.

I hope to make that game when it’s my time, but that’s around the time I think I’ll probably decide.

Right now I’m working hard in the gym getting ready for USA Basketball. It’s not until June, but I’m doing everything that I can to get better and have the best chance to make it. I want to improve my dribbling, my conditioning and my face-up game off the post.

School is going great right now. I’ve got all A’s and one B so that’s pretty strong.

I’m definitely planning to go and see Get Out! I’m hearing it’s really good so I’ll let y’all know what I think.

OK everybody, once again this is Vernon Carey with another USA Today blog and I’ll see you guys again soon!

