The Vernon Carey Jr. Blog: Midseason strong, recruiting and Prison Break

Vernon Carey Jr. is ranked No. 5 overall in the ESPN 25 and already has college basketball heavyweights like Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Louisville, among many others, all in hot pursuit.

Carey, a forward at University School (Davie, Fla.), led Team Florida to the prestigious Nike Peach Jam 15-and-under title last summer and now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

Hey world, my name is Vernon Carey and I’m starting my USA Today blog right now to give you a look at what life is like behind the scenes for me so I hope you guys like it!

The biggest thing that’s going on with me right now is my season and we’re playing really well. I feel like our chemistry is getting better and better each game and we’re starting to get even more confident.

I feel like I elevated my game to another level this season too.

My dad played eight years for the Miami Dolphins and he always taught me to go after my dreams and to always work for what I want; nothing would be given to me.

That’s what makes me go hard on the court.

We won Peach Jam 15U over the summer and I feel like that really took my confidence to the next level. Then my high school coach, Coach Sousa, gives me the green light and really trusts my ability on the court so that takes my confidence to an even higher level.

My biggest goal every day is to get better and go harder. I want to be the best!

I definitely feel like we’ve got a shot at winning a state title. It’ll be tough because, at some point, we’ll probably have to face Kevin Knox, but we’ll be good.

I saw him and all of the other guys that made the McDonald’s All American Game this year and that’s always exciting. Congrats to all of those guys.

Making the McDonald’s game has always been a dream of mine. I’m hoping to put in the work over the next two years to have a chance to play in that game too!

A lot of people ask about my recruitment and the schools that have reached out to my coach about me are Duke, Kentucky, UCLA, Pittsburgh and Oklahoma. The coaches can’t contact me directly until June so I know it’ll get even crazier then. The schools I already have offers from Miami, Florida, Florida State, UCF, Baylor, Georgia State, Tennessee, St. Louis, Louisville, USC and UConn.

After the high school season, I’ll probably go check out a few games. I think I’m gonna go to the Miami-Duke game next month.

A lot of the same schools are offering me and my teammate Balsa Koprivica, which is cool to me. We don’t have any type of package deal or anything. If we ended up playing together in college that would be cool, but we aren’t telling coaches that they have to offer both of us or anything like that.

I think the best type of system for me is fast-paced and up-tempo; somewhere where I can use all of my different skills and not just stay in one position all the time.

But I’ve got a long way to go with my recruitment so I’m not worried about it too much.

School is going good for me right now; I like all of my classes.

I think Science is probably my favorite because we do a lot of different labs; the skeletal system was a pretty cool one.

I just finished watching Breaking Bad on Netflix and that was really good! I would definitely recommend you guys checking that out.

I’m mostly listening to Kodak Black, Future and Drake right now too.

The whole Soulja Boy-Chris Brown stuff has been pretty funny, but when they box I think that Chris Brown will win that one. The way he moves with his dances makes me think he’s pretty quick so I’m gonna pick him.

OK everybody, again this is Vernon Carey, and that’s it for my first blog.

Hope everyone liked it, I’ll be back soon with another one.

Don’t forget to follow Vernon Carey Jr.

Twitter: @vernoncarey22

Instagram: vernoncarey