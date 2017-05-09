The Vernon Carey Jr. Blog: Nike EYBL, clearing up rumors and more

Vernon Carey Jr. is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 25 and already has college basketball heavyweights like Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Louisville, among many others, all in hot pursuit.

Carey, a forward at University School (Davie, Fla.), led Team Florida to the prestigious Nike Peach Jam 15-and-under title last summer and now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up everybody, this is Vernon Carey Jr. and I’m back with my USA Today blog!

Well, we’ve had two sessions on the EYBL so far and I feel like I’ve played pretty well individually. I still feel like I can pick it up a lot more though.

This being my first year I didn’t know what to expect, but I feel like I’m settling in now and learning more each time I step on the court.

As a team we started out strong going 3-1, but then we turned around and went 1-3.

The problem was defense.

We weren’t getting back because most of our opponents’ points came off of transition.

That’s our focus for this weekend in Atlanta; I think if we can fix that we should have another big weekend.

I’ve played well, but not much has been going on with my recruitment lately; I feel like it’s because a lot of people think that I’m 100 percent going to Miami and I’m not sure why. My dad played football there, but he wants me to do what’s best for me and that’s what I plan to do.

I don’t know how that rumor started, but it’s not true.

I’m only in the 10th grade and I have a long way to go so I have no idea where I want to go. All I know right now is that I am open to anyone who’s interested.

If any coaches are reading this blog I want you to know that my recruitment is wide open.

I definitely want a lot more schools to get involved.

OK, hopefully I cleared that up!

On the school side things are going well!

I take final exams in a couple of weeks then I head out to USA Basketball.

Hopefully I’ll make the U16 team so I can travel to Argentina and play for my country. I just think that would be a really fun experience.

Right now I’m mostly listening to the Migos album and the Drake album; I would say both are must-buys so be sure to check those out.

OK guys that’s another blog in the books, I appreciate you reading and I’ll be back soon with the next one.

See you guys later.

