The Zion Williamson Blog: Nightly sell outs, recruitment, J. Cole and more

If there were high school rankings for popularity, Zion Williamson would hold down the top spot in a landslide. His propensity for jaw-dropping plays and posterizing dunks has taken the country by storm. Williamson is the No. 3 overall player in the ESPN 60 for 2018 and has a resume that could hold up to any player in the country, regardless of class. Williamson took home Co-MVP of the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp after leading his team to the title then won MVP of the Elite 24, where he also took home slam dunk championship hardware. Williamson led Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.) to a state title last season and now he’s got everyone from Duke to North Carolina to Kansas, among many others, all giving chase. Now Williamson has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up y’all I’m back with blog No. 2!

Right now our season is going pretty good; we’re playing more of a national schedule and that’s a lot different, but I think we’re playing well as a team.

We’re moving the ball really well, getting a lot of rebounds, shooting free throws well and our field goal percentage has constantly gone up. So we’re headed in the right direction; just gotta keep working.

I feel like I’ve been doing a good job of getting my teammates involved, especially with teams running double and triple teams at me all the time.

I’ve been doing well with my scoring and shot blocking too, but I just want to keep improving.

This year has been really crazy!

It’s fun because every gym we go to is a sellout and there are a lot of people excited to see us play. It’s like we have a home game every time we play. That’s pretty cool!

After the game I have to stay after for a while because people stand in line for pictures and autographs and things like that.

It’s all still crazy to me. I love to sign for kids the most. That means a lot to me.

As far as my recruitment, things are going well.

Since my last blog I’ve picked up offers from Kansas and Louisville.

It’s cool getting to know all of the coaches; I like talking to them, just getting to know them on a personal level.

Coach (C.B.) McGrath at North Carolina is always saying funny things to me; one time he said “Geez Zion, when are you gonna come down!” Because I’m always in the air dunking.

Haha! Stuff like that is what makes the process fun.

I try and watch the games of the schools that are recruiting me when I can. I like to see their styles and things like that.

I’m planning to take some visits to the schools that are close to me during the basketball season and after the season I’ll travel a little more to teams on the west coast.

School is going pretty well so far; things are slow and easy since we’ve been back from break.

My two favorite subjects are History and English right now.

For everyone that’s in to music, I would definitely tell you guys to pick up the new stuff from J. Cole, Kodak Black and Drake. All three have great albums, especially J. Cole’s “For Your Eyes Only.”

OK guys, once again, this is Zion Williamson, thanks again for reading part two of my blog.

Check back soon for my next one.

