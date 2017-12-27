The Zion Williamson Blog: Out 'til January, closing in on a decision, Jay-Z and more

If there were high school rankings for popularity, Zion Williamson would hold down the top spot in a landslide. His propensity for jaw-dropping plays and posterizing dunks has taken the country by storm. Williamson is the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN 100 for 2018 and has a resume that could hold up to any player in the country: Co-MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp, MVP of the Elite 24, Elite 24 slam dunk champ back-to-back state titles at Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.), MVP of adidas Nations Global; now he’s got everyone from Kentucky to Duke to North Carolina to Kansas to UCLA, among many others, all giving chase. Williamson has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, Zion Williamson here back with another USA Today blog.

Hope everyone had a great Christmas!

Let’s get into it.

Well, unfortunately I’m not playing right now.

I have a really deep bruise on my foot and the doctor told me he wants me to rest it until it’s really back to 100 percent. I’m in a boot right now, but I’ll be back in January though and I can’t wait until then because I miss the game.

I wish I could be playing right now, but I know that God has a plan for me and I don’t have to always understand it.

I’ve been out for a few weeks so it’s really been a time to grow mentally.

I do a lot of stationary shooting and, of course, I’m still at all practices and games.

My recruitment is cool.

I honestly feel like I’ll be making a decision soon. I’ve been really thinking here lately about the pros and cons and I just feel like the time is coming.

I won’t say that I feel pressure, but the fact that I have to actually pick one school is starting to be more real in my mind.

I’ve been watching all of the schools recruiting me on TV a lot and I watch the players in my position and how the schools use those guys; just doing my homework on everybody.

That said, I’m still enjoying the process and I still have great relationships with all of the coaches.

Of course I’m out for Christmas break right now, but my first semester went great.

I felt good about my finals.

I think my favorite subject in the first semester would have to be AP Human Geography class. I just love history and I loved learning about different religions and other’s people’s views about the world.

OK on the music side, you already know I’m still listening to Drake, J. Cole, Jay Z and Migos.

But I’ve really been listening to Jay Z a lot more than normal.

He just spits that truth. I can’t say it’s just one album either, I’m all over the place with what I’m listening to from him.

I’ve definitely been listening more old school hip hop too like Eric B. and Rakim, Pete Rock and CL Smooth and Tha Pharcyde; I love that song “Passing Me By!”

That’s my joint!

That’s the good music right there! I’ve gotta give a shoutout to my mom for that; she put me on and I’m loving it.

OK everyone, I’ve gotta get out of here, but, as always, I appreciate you reading.

Please be safe and have a Happy New Year and I’ll be back on the court and with another blog soon.

