The Zion Williamson Blog: Italy trip, SLAM cover, Jay Z 4:44 and more

If there were high school rankings for popularity, Zion Williamson would hold down the top spot in a landslide. His propensity for jaw-dropping plays and posterizing dunks has taken the country by storm. Williamson is the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN 60 for 2018 and has a resume that could hold up to any player in the country, regardless of class. Williamson took home Co-MVP of the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp after leading his team to the title then won MVP of the Elite 24, where he also took home slam dunk championship hardware. Williamson led Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.) to a state title last season and repeated as state champs this season; now he’s got everyone from Duke to North Carolina to Kansas, among many others, all giving chase. Now Williamson has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, this is Zion Williamson back with blog No. 5 so lets’ get it started!

I hope everyone had a Happy 4th!

I haven’t been playing a lot this summer just getting my knee stronger and resting up, but I did take a trip out to Italy with adidas for the Eurocamp and that was a great experience.

Everything is different over there.

I’ve had enough pizza, pasta and lasagna for the next two months!

I think their pasta and lasagna and spaghetti was better there, but we’ve got them with the pizza over here!

I played two games with my high school team in June and the knee is doing a lot better. It’s been frustrating because I’m a competitor and I love the game, but on the other hand it’s given me a lot of time to rest.

I’ll be playing in the adidas Finale next week and I’m excited about that. It’s not gonna be easy to win it, but I feel like if we come out and play as a team and up to our potential then we’ve got a pretty good shot at winning.

After the Finale I’ll be playing in adidas Nations and we’re doing the tournament in Vegas!

I hope to play in the Elite 24, but we’ll have to see if I get picked for that one.

The recruitment is going good.

I hear a lot from UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Clemson, Arizona and a few others.

I haven’t been thinking about visits or anything like that, but we’ll see about that after the summer is over.

It was cool seeing the NBA Draft a couple of weeks ago; just seeing the guys achieve their dreams was big! Of course I couldn’t help but to think about myself hopefully getting the chance to be in that position one day. That just made me want to work harder!

Ever since I talked about my relationships with guys like Drake and Quavo on my blog, people always want to know if I still talk to those people.

We definitely stay in touch, but I don’t bother them too much. We both have a lot going on, but it’s cool that we’re still able to stay in touch. It still amazes me the celebrities that reach out to me.

I don’t think that will ever get old!

I’ve heard from Dez Bryant, Shaq, The Professor recently too!

It’s exciting!

I don’t know if everyone knows about this, but recently I was on the cover of SLAM Magazine!

I was so excited when I heard they were putting me on the cover; with all of the great players around the country they still picked me!

Wow.

It was humbling; like always, things like that just make me want to go harder in my training and when I’m playing.

OK, on the music side, I definitely have to cop that new Jay Z album!

Other than that I’m still listening to Drake and J. Cole for the most part.

Well, let me get on outta here for now; I appreciate everyone reading my fifth blog and make sure you check back soon for the next one.

