The Zion Williamson Blog: Taking over Disney, talks with Coach K, Migos and more

If there were high school rankings for popularity, Zion Williamson would hold down the top spot in a landslide. His propensity for jaw-dropping plays and posterizing dunks has taken the country by storm. Williamson is the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN 100 for 2018 and has a resume that could hold up to any player in the country: Co-MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp, MVP of the Elite 24, Elite 24 slam dunk champ back-to-back state titles at Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.), MVP of adidas Nations Global; now he’s got everyone from Kentucky to Duke to North Carolina to Kansas to UCLA, among many others, all giving chase. Williamson has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up world, this is Zion Williamson back with part six of my USA Today blog.

I haven’t talked to you guys since I ended my summer so let’s start there.

I was out for about two months in the summer so I missed a lot of it, but I came back at the end and went hard and finished strong. It was an honor to win adidas Nations Global and win MVP!

Hey, it was my last summer so I had to finish with a bang!

We went to Aruba with adidas The Path after Nations and had a ball.

It was like vacation with work.

Our first day we just chilled, but the second day we got up around 7 a.m. to do a beach workout. Maaaaaan, on TV those beach workouts look easy, but once that sun starts coming it, trust me, it’s not! Haha!

We had a good time though!

I went with my family to Disney World at the end of the summer and we had a great time!

It was fun being there with my little brother and doing everything that he wanted to do. Just seeing him excited and happy is fun for me.

I tried to keep a low profile; I wore one of those fisherman hats and just walked fast everywhere. But one person sees you and makes a spectacle about it the flood gates open! I even had the people that said, “Well, I don’t know exactly who you are, but everyone else is going crazy so I better get a picture just in case.” Haha!

But I had a good time with my family.

It’s been great getting to know all of the coaches that are recruiting me. I know that the reality is that the coaches can just tell me what I want to hear because they want me to come to their school so I’ve started to ask hard questions.

I had a talk with Coach K recently and I asked him how I would fit into his system with the two players he already has committed in my class.

So he started telling me his original plan for the class and how he’d already planned to get those two players and how everything is working according to his plan. He said that every year he changes his system with new players. He said he was gonna play me the way he played LeBron (James) in the Olympics in 2012 so I did my research!

Coach K gave him the chance to showcase that he was still the best player in the world.

I thought that was a real, genuine answer because Coach K is always 10 steps ahead.

Right now I have two official visits setup; I’m going to UCLA the weekend of October 27 and I go to Duke the weekend of October 22.

I’ll be setting up more visits soon, but I’m very excited about the visits!

I said this before, but as far as lists and things like that I don’t see myself doing all that. Once I feel like I’ve found the college and it feels right for me and my family I’m just gonna announce it.

I don’t really have a timetable for my decision. It’s just whenever it feels right!

OK, so I’m back in school now; I’ve been back for about three weeks and it’s exciting because this is my last high school year on and off the court so I’m really gonna make it count in every way.

I think my favorite classes this year will probably be AP English-12 and Financial Literacy.

I took Financial Literacy to prepare myself for future investments because, if everything goes right, I want to be as prepared as possible to handle my business.

On the music, I’m still listening to Drake and J. Cole, but I went back and listened to Migos’ older albums and maaaaaaaan! I forgot how dope Migos has always been! When I play Migos when I’m in the gym I’m guaranteed to go hard!

OK everybody, this is the end of part six of my blog!

Can’t wait to give you guys part seven coming soon!

